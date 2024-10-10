ABS Hits Back at Cameroon’s Denials, Maintains President Biya is Dead

In a striking development over the past 48 hours, the Africa Broadcasting Service (ABS) has come under intense attack from the government of Cameroon. The ABS press release issued today highlights what it calls a “frantic, poorly-coordinated smear campaign” orchestrated by Cameroon to undermine ABS TV’s reporting on the death of President Paul Biya. This campaign reportedly involves various government figures, including the Ministry of Communication, Cameroon’s Ambassador in France, and the High Commissioner in South Africa.

According to the ABS, the smear attempts have targeted its credibility by alleging that its report on Biya’s death is inaccurate. Cameroon’s government has refuted the claims but has yet to produce conclusive evidence showing that the 91-year-old president is indeed alive. ABS claims that the government’s efforts are more focused on discrediting the outlet rather than addressing the core issue—whether or not Biya is still alive.

The press release highlights how Cameroonian officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, have even gone so far as to order an investigation into ABS’s location in South Africa, seemingly in a bid to find ways to undermine its operations. However, the investigation revealed that ABS operates from the United States, beyond the reach of Cameroon’s “petty intimidations.”

ABS Defends Its Reporting

The ABS press release stands by its initial report, maintaining that its sources confirm Paul Biya’s death. The network asserts that it has no agenda other than to inform the public and argues that the responsibility of proving Biya’s status falls squarely on the Cameroonian government. ABS challenges the government to show Biya alive, rather than flood the public with contradictory press releases.

The network describes the situation as a distraction tactic by the Cameroonian government, which it accuses of being unable to manage the rising speculation around Biya’s health. ABS points out that a simple public appearance by the president would be enough to dispel rumors of his death, and yet the government has failed to do so.

The Broader Implications

This standoff between ABS and the Cameroonian government is emblematic of a broader crisis of transparency in the country. The smear campaign against ABS not only speaks to the government’s fear of independent journalism but also raises serious questions about leadership succession in Cameroon, where Paul Biya has ruled for over four decades.

The government’s reluctance to conclusively prove that Biya is alive fuels speculation and undermines its credibility. At 91, Biya’s prolonged absence from the public eye has led to heightened concerns over the country’s political stability, with critics arguing that the leadership’s unwillingness to offer clarity only deepens uncertainty.

This crisis is not just about the credibility of a news outlet—it taps into the deep-seated issues around governance, press freedom, and the rule of law in Cameroon. ABS’s strong defense against the smear campaign suggests that this is not merely a journalistic battle but a critical moment in Cameroonian politics. As ABS continues to stand by its report, the pressure mounts on the government to demonstrate transparency in an era when misinformation can easily spread.

The outcome of this confrontation between ABS and Cameroon could have far-reaching effects on the country’s political landscape, especially if the government fails to provide clear evidence regarding President Biya’s health. For now, the world waits, with skepticism growing and the spotlight firmly on the government’s next move.