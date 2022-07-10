Connect with us

Colonial Military Brutality In Bafut Leaves Civilian Population In Agony
Published

3 days ago

on

SECRETARIES

Colonial Military Brutality In Bafut Leaves Civilian Population In Agony

By Mbah Godlove

Ordinary civilians in Bafut local government area, Mezam county of the northern zone have continued to bear the brunts of colonial military Brutality as the war of independence accelerates.

The last 3 days have been disastrous as civilians are being killed and valuable properties destroyed.

Reliable sources told BarataNews that a contingent of colonial forces arrived the Bafut local government area 5 days ago and have been moving from door to door killing young men and looting properties.

“We have counted 5 civilian corpses on the streets in the last 48 hours,” our source revealed.

Among those killed was a man in his early thirties who was berried earlier this Sunday, July 9 in Mbebili.

The recent barbarism perpetrated by French Cameroun soldiers in Bafut has left the population in tears.

