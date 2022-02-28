Connect with us

News

Ambazonians Decry Rising Prices Of Basic Commodities
Advertisement

News

Ekondo-Titi Attack: Ayaba Cho Claims Responsibility

News

High Level Of hypocrisy As French Cameroun Calls On On Russia And Ukraine To Dialogue Over Deepening Crisis

News

Colonial Soldiers Police Ambazonia Teachers For Decrying Poor Working Conditions

News

Ambazonians Grieve As Vibrant Lawmaker Senator Kemende Is Laid To Rest

News

Population Express Disdain As Colonial Governor Downplays Bamenda killings

News

Girl Dies In Buea After Allegedly Committing Abortion

News

New Administration Of French Cameroun's Football Federation Forsakes Anglophones; Agbor Balla Stinks Back At Eto'o

News

Kidnappers Rape Buea Lady For 600,000 CFA Ransom

News

Okoyong College Burning Spurs Consternation In Mamfe

News

Ambazonians Decry Rising Prices Of Basic Commodities

Published

6 days ago

on

Ambazonians Decry Rising Prices Of Basic Commodities

By Mbah Godlove

A recent increase in the prices of bread and vegetables oil has left many Ambazonians in a double degree of tragedy as the war of freedom reaches apogee.

A loaf of bread which was initially sold for 300frs now costs 400frs, while a litter of vegetables oil sold at 1300frs is now worth 1700frs.

It is the same case for food stuff as a 25 kilogram bag of rice previously sold for 10,000frs has risen to 13,000frs.

Trapped in the middle of the price hikes and the worsening war of independence, some Ambazonians say their living standard has dropped drastically as they barely afford a single meal daily.

The situation is worst for Internally Displaced People, IDPs, who have no source of livelihood.

Each passing day, these people pray that the war comes to an end so they could return home and improve on their living conditions.

The situation rather disfavours them as many now starve due to the very high cost of living.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.