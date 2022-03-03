Colonial Soldiers Police Ambazonia Teachers For Decrying Poor Working Conditions

By Mbah Godlove

A contingent of colonial forces has gone round different schools forcing Ambazonian teachers to abandon a two week long protest and resume lectures.

Earlier this Thursday March 3, the soldiers accompanied by colonial administrators invaded a number of schools in the city of Bamenda, harassing then to return to the class room.

For two weeks now, Ambazonian teachers have not been teaching in areas where schooling has been taking place, owing to what they qualify as outright discrimination and stigmatization against them.

They have thus been demanding salary increase and better working conditions as is the case with their peers in the Francophone system of education.

The protests met stiff resistance from colonial soldiers on Thursday as they assaulted some teachers before forcing them to return to the class room.

One of the school that witness such brutality is Government Bilingual High School Bayele, Bamenda 3 local government area.

The colonial Divisional Officer and principal of the school could be spotted instructing the heavily armed forces of occupation to force the protesting teachers back into the classroom.