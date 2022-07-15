Connect with us

Opinions

How Displaying The Corpse Of Field Marshal Only Makes The Colonial Regime Stupid
Advertisement

Opinions

4 Years After Incarceration Of Sisiku AyukTabe Julius And Co: A Call For Paradigm Shift

Opinions

Of Southern Cameroons As a Geographic Description and Not A Name: Boh Herbert Disagrees Respectfully With Cho Ayaba-

Opinions

International Community's Silence Over Worsening Ambazonian War Of Independence: German Academic Cries Out

Opinions

Southern Cameroons is a geographical description and not a name-Dr Cho Ayaba

Opinions

Opinion: Political Implication of Tibor Nagy's Trending Tweet, & the only Safe Passage for Yaounde

Opinions

Worsening War Of Independence: Abdul Karim Prescribes Safety Measures

Opinions

French Cameroun Military Commanders Panic As Soldiers Flee Battlegrounds

Opinions

What to a marginalized, suffering and homeless 'Anglophone' is the meaning of May 20

Opinions

Amba Boys will beat you down and that will be justice-Camerounese Dieudonné Essomba

Opinions

How Displaying The Corpse Of Field Marshal Only Makes The Colonial Regime Stupid

Published

2 weeks ago

on

How Displaying The Corpse Of Field Marshal Only Makes The Colonial Regime Stupid

By Mbah Godlove

For the past 4 years, the colonial military has had the habit of parading with the corpse of any Ambazonian military commander but such action only adds momentum to the flames of revolution.

Early this Friday, July 15, a corpse already in an advanced state of decomposition was paraded on the streets of Kumba by colonial soldiers of the Rapid Intervention Battalion, BIR who prided themselves on having captured the great field Marshal the king of Labialem.

What I am particularly concerned about is the narrative that FM the king was killed at the Labialem Forest and the killers transported his remains to Dschang, and later airlifted via Helicopter to Kumba Meme county of the Southern zone for a public show.

I wonder what this action reduces in the current fire exerted by Ambazonia forces across the territory’s 13 counties.

Is it not about time the colonial regime understood that this old-fashioned tradition of displaying the corpses of dreaded Ambazonian commanders adds or reduces nothing to the struggle?

When general Ivo was set up and eventually killed, his remains were displayed.

The same could be said of general Ayeke of Lebialem and other few dreaded commanders who died in the line of duty.

The point here is that even the colonial Senior Divisional Officer of Meme county who led Friday’s parade in Kumba is quite conscious of the fact that Field Marshal’s exit only opens the floodgates for a more dreaded leader to emerge.

A new commander trained by the very FM the king and who has a mastery of his master’s flow will give even tougher times to colonial soldiers in Labialem county and beyond.

French Cameroun officials in Yaounde will surely be angered by the very action of the Meme colonial SDO who appeared on records promising hell to Ambazonian forces at the time when their military generals have run out of ideas.

That all the same is their own cup of tea because we in Ambazonian have just one objective; securing our independence and building our promised land of Ambazonia.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

SUBSCRIBE & SUPPORT

Subscribe to Blog via Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Support BaretaNews by making a small donation to sponsor our activities.