Graduation Ceremony at DAC Skill Acquisition Center Empowers 44 Trainees in Esit Eket, Nigeria

Esit Eket, Nigeria – The Diaspora Ambazonia Community-DAC Skill Acquisition Center marked a significant milestone yesterday as it held its graduation ceremony, celebrating the achievements of 44 trainees who have successfully completed their vocational training. The event, held at Esit Eket, saw the combined participation of trainees from both the Mbiatok and Esit Eket centers, a strategic decision made to minimize costs while maximizing impact.

Among the graduates, 33 were refugees (from Southern Cameroons), while 9 were youths from the host community, underscoring the center’s commitment to fostering unity and economic empowerment across diverse backgrounds. Although two of the host community trainees were absent, the ceremony proceeded with high spirits, celebrating the life-changing journey of these young individuals.

A Legacy of Empowerment and Transformation

The graduation was more than just a ceremonial event—it was a testament to resilience, learning, and growth. The graduates, now equipped with essential skills, are set to embark on a path toward sustainable livelihoods. The impact of this initiative extends beyond the refugee community, creating a ripple effect of empowerment for local youths and strengthening community ties.

Speaking at the event, representatives of the DAC Skill Acquisition Center expressed profound gratitude to DAC members in the Diaspora for their unwavering support. Their contributions, both in resources and mentorship, have played a crucial role in transforming lives and creating opportunities for economic independence.

Smooth Logistics and Safety

The movement of attendees was well-coordinated, with four buses ensuring the safe transportation of trainees, trainers, and stakeholders from Mbiatok and Uyo to Esit Eket and back. The organizers expressed gratitude for the journey mercies granted to all travelers, acknowledging the smooth execution of the event’s logistics.

As the graduates step into a new phase of self-reliance, DAC Skill Acquisition Center reaffirms its mission to equip and empower individuals with practical skills that pave the way for economic stability and growth. The success of this graduation ceremony highlights the power of community-driven development and the lasting impact of skill-based education.

For many, this graduation marks not just the completion of training but the beginning of a brighter, self-sustained future.