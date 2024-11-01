Bamenda Bikers Mourn Colleague Killed by Colonial Soldiers

By Mbah Godlove

Bamenda, Northern Zone – Grief has struck the bike-riding community in Bamenda following the death of a fellow rider, who was reportedly killed by French Cameroun soldiers. Hundreds of bikers gathered on Friday, November 1, in Nkwen, Bamenda III, to honour a man known for his craftsmanship, love for family, and community spirit.

According to sources, the rider was tragically killed on Saturday while resting at a nearby drinking spot. The incident occurred after Ambazonia fighters had attacked the colonial Divisional Officer’s residence at Mile Four and left the area. In response, regime forces reportedly opened fire on civilians, leading to his death.

On Friday, his colleagues carried his remains through the streets, paying homage to a friend they described as humble and professional. The biker’s death has intensified outrage against colonial regime forces, which locals say are continuing to commit atrocities across Ambazonia.

This tragic event highlights the ongoing violence faced by civilians in the region, amplifying calls for justice and peace for all Ambazonians