Public Warning Issued in Ambazonia Against Celebrating Paul Biya’s Ascension to Power

Ambazonia (Southern Cameroons) – November 3, 2024

As tensions continue to escalate in the region known as Ambazonia (Southern Cameroons), a strong warning has been issued, forbidding any public celebration of Paul Biya’s ascension to power. The notice, which has been widely circulated, states that individuals who partake in such celebrations within Ambazonian territory are doing so at their own risk, labeling such acts as “public sacrilege.”

The message, emblazoned with an image of Paul Biya marked with a red ‘X,’ underscores the strong sentiments held by many Ambazonians against the long-standing rule of Biya, who has been in power in Cameroon since 1982. For over four decades, his leadership has been a point of contention, especially in the English-speaking regions of the country, where calls for independence have intensified over the years.

The Ambazonian Conflict: A Brief Background

The Ambazonian conflict, also referred to as the Anglophone Crisis, has its roots in the historical division between French-speaking and English-speaking regions in Cameroon. In 1961, the British Southern Cameroons and French Cameroon were unified in a federation that promised autonomy to the Anglophone regions. However, as power became increasingly centralized in Yaoundé, resentment grew, with Anglophones feeling marginalized and underrepresented. This tension reached a tipping point in 2016, when peaceful protests in the Anglophone regions demanding greater autonomy and preservation of their legal and educational systems were met with a harsh response from Cameroonian security forces.

Since then, the conflict has evolved into a full-blown armed struggle, with separatist fighters declaring the independence of “Ambazonia” and clashing with government forces. Both sides have been accused of human rights violations, with reports of extrajudicial killings, kidnappings, and widespread displacement of civilians. The United Nations estimates that the conflict has led to thousands of deaths and displaced hundreds of thousands more.

Symbolic Significance of the Warning

The recent warning to avoid celebrating Biya’s rule reflects deep-seated opposition in Ambazonia. For many in the Anglophone regions, Biya’s leadership is seen as symbolic of systemic oppression and neglect. His government has been criticized for failing to address the grievances of the Anglophone minority, and his long tenure has come to represent the lack of political change and freedom that Anglophone Cameroonians have been fighting against.

By marking Biya’s image with an ‘X’ and describing the celebration of his rule as “public sacrilege,” the message highlights the strong stance of Ambazonian separatists, who view Biya’s government as illegitimate and oppressive. This warning is a reminder of the severe risks facing those who openly support the Cameroonian government in Ambazonian territory, where separatist forces maintain a strong presence.

This warning adds to the atmosphere of fear and uncertainty that has pervaded the region for years. Civilians in Ambazonia are often caught between the Cameroonian military and separatist fighters, each side exerting pressure to assert control over the population. For those residing in Ambazonia, even seemingly innocuous acts, such as participating in national holidays or supporting Cameroonian institutions, can put their safety at risk.

This latest directive by separatists complicates the lives of residents further, as they navigate an environment where political affiliations and public displays of loyalty can carry life-threatening consequences. Public gatherings, especially those perceived as supporting the Cameroonian government, are likely to be scrutinized and may become targets for reprisals.

The international community has largely called for dialogue and a peaceful resolution to the crisis. Various organizations, including the African Union and the United Nations, have urged both the Cameroonian government and Ambazonian separatist groups to engage in talks, but progress has been limited. Recently, international pressure has increased, with some countries pushing for sanctions against Cameroon to incentivize a resolution to the conflict.

Efforts by religious leaders and civil society organizations to mediate have also been underway, but the complex nature of the conflict, combined with deep-rooted mistrust between the parties, has made negotiations challenging. Meanwhile, the humanitarian toll continues to mount, with displaced persons in urgent need of aid and safety.

The warning against celebrating Paul Biya’s ascension serves as a stark reminder of the divisions within Cameroon and the ongoing strife that plagues Ambazonia. For residents in this contested territory, daily life is fraught with difficult choices, as they navigate the risks associated with showing allegiance to either side of the conflict.

As the crisis continues, the call for a sustainable solution becomes more urgent. While efforts toward peace have been sluggish, the plight of those caught in the crossfire remains dire. It is hoped that the international community and Cameroonian leaders will intensify efforts to find common ground, bringing an end to this protracted conflict and restoring stability to the region.