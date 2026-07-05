A young commercial taxi driver in Buea, the capital of Fako County, has reportedly been discovered in the custody of La République du Cameroun occupation forces after mysteriously disappearing for several days, raising fresh concerns over arbitrary arrests and unlawful detention in Ambazonia.

The victim, identified as Mbirvi Appaulinaire, is originally from Cameroon’s Northern Region but has been living and working in Buea. According to neighbours, he vanished without a trace for three days, prompting widespread concern. Fearing the worst, residents reportedly forced open his room only to discover that he was nowhere to be found.

A frantic search followed across several detention facilities in Buea, including the First District Police Station, Buea Central Police Station, the Gendarmerie Brigade, and Muea Police Station. Their search finally led them to the Legion military camp in Buea, where Appaulinaire was allegedly being held. Neighbours say he had already spent four days in military detention without any information being made available to his relatives or the public.

Information obtained by MMI News indicates that Appaulinaire was arrested on the morning of July 1, 2026, near the Buea Town Market while heading to pick up his taxi for work. According to his account shared with neighbours after they located him, armed soldiers stopped him, demanded his national identity card, and immediately arrested him after inspecting the document. No official explanation for his detention has reportedly been provided.

Residents who sought answers from the security forces say they were instead told to produce money if they wanted the young driver released. The allegation has fueled accusations of extortion, a practice that many civilians have repeatedly accused Cameroon security forces of carrying out during arrests across Ambazonia.

The situation has become even more alarming because Appaulinaire reportedly suffers from asthma. Those who have managed to see him say his health has deteriorated significantly during detention and that he has been coughing blood, sparking fears that his condition could become life-threatening without urgent medical care.

Family members, neighbours, and concerned residents are now appealing to human rights organisations, independent media, and all relevant authorities to urgently intervene. They are demanding immediate access to medical treatment for the detained driver and calling for his unconditional release unless lawful charges are brought against him before a competent court.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews