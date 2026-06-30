A devastating fire ripped through parts of the Bamenda Regional Hospital in the heart of Mezam County late in the night on Monday, June 29, 2026, leaving extensive destruction at one of the most important health facilities in Ambazonia.

The inferno reportedly engulfed the hospital’s library section, spreading rapidly to offices, the chaplaincy, and other key administrative facilities. By the time the flames were brought under control, significant portions of the building had been severely damaged.

Images emerging from the scene reveal the scale of the destruction. The roof of the affected block was completely burnt out, while furniture, office equipment, documents, and other valuable hospital property were reduced to ashes. Debris was scattered across rooms and corridors, painting the picture of a devastating overnight disaster.

As of press time, the exact cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities have also not confirmed whether there were any casualties or injuries resulting from the incident.

The latest fire incident comes as residents continue to express concern over the safety and resilience of public infrastructure across Ambazonia, particularly essential institutions such as hospitals that provide critical services to the population.

Hospital officials have yet to release a detailed statement on the extent of the losses or the measures to be taken to restore the affected facilities.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews