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A cooking gas price dispute erupted in Great Soppo, Buea, on Tuesday, August 12, 2026.

The confrontation started after a retailer allegedly offered a gas cylinder supplied at FCFA 6,600 for FCFA 12,000.

The move angered consumers, who protested by blocking the gas truck and restricting access to the retailer’s shop.

Police officers, the local Brigade Commander and officials from the Divisional Delegation of Trade later arrived at the scene.

Following the intervention, consumers holding valid purchase tickets were allowed to buy the gas at the approved price of FCFA 6,600.

The incident reportedly led to the arrest of the retailer over the alleged price violation.

Meanwhile, trade officials warned gas retailers against overpricing and deliberately creating artificial scarcity.

They said retailers caught selling above the approved price would face sanctions.

The intervention comes amid growing concerns over the availability and pricing of cooking gas across Buea and other parts of the territory.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews   

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