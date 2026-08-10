A 31-year-old woman has been arrested after an eight-month-old baby was found dumped in a toilet in Banja Street, Nkwen, Bamenda.

The discovery was made during the night of Saturday into Sunday, August 9, 2026. The incident has since triggered investigations by judicial authorities.

The matter was reported to the Army Rescue Unit. Responding officers recovered the baby’s body from the toilet after obtaining authorisation from the State Counsel.

Meanwhile, security authorities arrested the woman and took her to the Judicial Police for questioning. She initially denied being pregnant and rejected allegations that she had terminated the pregnancy.

However, investigators later obtained an admission from the woman. She reportedly said she did not know she was pregnant.

According to her statement, she bought concoctions from a street vendor on Saturday. She claimed the medication was meant to treat what she described as a fungal infection and stomach pain.

The circumstances surrounding the baby’s death remain under investigation. Authorities are expected to establish whether the woman knowingly terminated the pregnancy and subsequently disposed of the baby’s body.

The case remains before the judicial authorities as investigations continue.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews