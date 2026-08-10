The Bamenda I, Bamenda II, Bamenda III councils and Bamenda City Council are facing a corruption investigation.

The investigation was ordered by the Cameroon Ministry of Finance over alleged corruption within the councils.

BaretaNews says it has seen documents authorising the investigation.

According to the documents, investigators must submit their findings to Finance Minister Louis Paul Motaze by Wednesday, August 12.

The investigation covers the operations of the four councils. It also targets the alleged abusive rejection of personnel salary files at the Bamenda II Council.

Finance Minister Motaze appointed ANONCHUH KHAN Medard to lead the investigation team.

He is accompanied by NCHIA Patrick AKWO and MUKETE Michael.

The investigators will focus mainly on alleged corruption and the non-payment of council workers’ salaries.

Meanwhile, council workers have accused their superiors of deliberately blocking salary payments.

They also accused the Senior Divisional Officer for Mezam, Simon Émile Mooh, of failing to resolve the salary crisis.

The workers further allege that their salaries have not been adjusted according to existing regulations.

According to the workers, a court previously ruled in their favour over the salary adjustments.

They claim the SDO questioned why council workers should earn more than his own employees.

MMI News reported the claim but said it could not independently verify the statement.

The workers also allege that employees of Bamenda I, Bamenda II and Bamenda III councils have gone several months without salaries.

They blame the situation partly on the finance controller’s alleged refusal to approve their salary payments.

The workers further accuse the SDO and finance controller of failing to ensure that salaries are paid.

The latest investigation could therefore determine whether administrative failures, financial misconduct, or corruption caused the prolonged salary crisis.

The findings are expected to provide the Ministry of Finance with a clearer picture of the situation by August 12.