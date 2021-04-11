Restoration Fighters Yield To Population’s Call, Consider Reopening Of Kumba – Mamfe Road

By Mbah Godlove

Barely a week after Pro-independence Fighters placed a ban restricting movements along the Kumba – Mamfe Highway, the said road would be reopened before the expected time.

Following the said ban on the stretch of road, the population say they have badly been affected.

The decision affected mostly business men and women who have encountered difficulties transporting their goods, in and out of Manyu County.

The locals have pleaded with the Restoration Fighters to suspend the ban; in order to enable them have supplies.

As a people who are out to defend the interest of Ambazonians, the Pro-independence fighters have promised to look into the issue.

It is hoped that locals will soon be allowed to use the Kumba – Mamfe road very soon, to carryout this business transactions which they say have been in a bad shape for the passed one week.