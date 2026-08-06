Tension has gripped Bambui, Tubah County, in Northern Ambazonia, after sustained gunfire erupted across the town for more than two hours.

Consequently, businesses shut their doors while frightened residents remained indoors. The prolonged exchange has disrupted normal life throughout the area.

Meanwhile, heavy Biya regime military deployments have been reported, especially around Four Corners Bambui. Gunfire continues to echo across the community.

However, the exact cause of the confrontation remains unclear. Information is still emerging as local sources continue monitoring developments.

Therefore, commuters using the Bambui to Bambili road should avoid the area or travel only with extreme caution until the security situation becomes clearer.

This remains a developing story.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews