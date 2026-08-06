Fresh tensions erupted outside the Cameroun Embassy in Switzerland after protesters demanded the immediate return of dictator Paul Biya to La République du Cameroun.

The demonstrators gathered outside the diplomatic mission, chanting for Biya to end his prolonged stay abroad and return home. Their action reflects growing anger among Cameroonians across the world.

Meanwhile, videos circulating on social media showed a heated confrontation between protesters and embassy officials. The footage quickly spread online, fueling fresh debate over the regime’s legitimacy.

According to witnesses, an embassy official attempted to address the crowd. However, protesters interrupted the speech. Shortly afterwards, an unidentified white substance was reportedly thrown at the official.

Nevertheless, the exact circumstances remain unclear. So far, neither the Biya regime nor the embassy has issued an official statement on the confrontation.

The protest comes as frustration continues to grow among Cameroonians at home and abroad over the country’s worsening political crisis and Biya’s continued absence.

Again, Biya’s so-called brief private trip abroad, which began on June 7, 2026, has now stretched to 60 days as of Thursday, August 6, 2026. The prolonged absence has intensified speculation over his leadership and the regime’s direction.

Meanwhile, more information is expected as authorities and witnesses provide further details about the incident.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews