The Yaoundé regime has sentenced outspoken activist Patrice Mengue to six months in prison. The conviction followed a Facebook post authorities claimed insulted long-serving ruler Paul Biya. Many rights defenders, however, view the case as another assault on free speech.

The case began after the death of former Senate President Marcel Niat Njifenji. Shortly after the announcement, Mengue wrote on Facebook, “Just a little more effort, Lord, we’re getting closer to the target.” The post quickly spread online. Regime authorities claimed it targeted Biya. They arrested Mengue and placed him in pre-trial detention.

The court later found Mengue guilty of insulting the President. It imposed a six-month prison sentence. Consequently, the verdict has renewed criticism of Yaoundé’s growing crackdown on dissent. Many observers argue the regime increasingly criminalises peaceful opinions shared online.

Across Ambazonia and La République du Cameroun, rights groups have repeatedly condemned such prosecutions. They say the regime uses vague laws to silence journalists, activists, and government critics. They also argue that criminal charges have become powerful tools to intimidate citizens before they can challenge state authority.

For many campaigners, Mengue now joins the growing list of voices punished for confronting the Biya regime. They insist his conviction reflects the shrinking space for free expression under Yaoundé’s rule. They further maintain that criticism of political leaders should never become grounds for imprisonment in a society that claims to respect democratic freedoms.