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One man has fallen after unidentified armed men opened fire at a drinking spot near Ntafoang Square in Bali, Mezam County. The Sunday, July 19, 2026, attack killed one person and seriously wounded two others, ending months of relative calm in the area.

The fallen patriot, widely known as Lexus, died at the scene. Meanwhile, Kumalo sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at a nearby health facility. Authorities have not identified the second wounded victim.

Furthermore, videos circulating online showed flames consuming the roof of the Bali Grandstand at Ntafoang Square. The recently renovated structure suffered extensive damage as the fire spread across the building.

The twin incidents have once again raised security concerns across Bali, Mezam County. Residents had enjoyed a period of relative calm before the latest violence disrupted the community.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Likewise, the occupation authorities have not released an official statement on either the shooting or the fire.

Investigators are expected to determine what triggered the attack and the blaze. However, the death of Lexus has already added another name to the growing list of Ambazonian heroes remembered for their sacrifice during the struggle for the restoration of Ambazonia’s independence.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews    

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