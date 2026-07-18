The body of Ambazonian citizen Natia Alvine has been recovered from a river in Kumba, Meme County, Ambazonia. The tragic discovery ended days of anxious searches by her family, friends, and community members.

According to local sources, residents found the woman, believed to be in her 40s, on Saturday, July 18, 2026. She had disappeared earlier under unclear circumstances.

Meanwhile, witnesses suspect she drowned. However, no evidence has confirmed the exact cause of her death. Questions still surround the incident.

Furthermore, investigators from the occupying La République du Cameroun administration are expected to examine the case. They will determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Her passing has saddened many across Kumba, as residents continue demanding answers over the heartbreaking incident.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews