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Residents of Mile 3, Bamenda, in Mezam County, woke to sustained gunfire early Monday. Local sources told BN that Ambazonia Restoration Forces fighters enforced the weekly Monday ghost town across the area.

According to local sources, the freedom fighters arrived around 1 a.m. on motorcycles. They fired several rounds into the air as they moved through the neighbourhood. Consequently, residents remained indoors.

Meanwhile, local sources said the operation led to the reported arrest of three people. However, BN could not independently verify the reasons behind the arrests.

In addition, a township taxi and a commercial motorcycle were set on fire. Nevertheless, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear.

So far, no Ambazonia Restoration Forces group has officially claimed responsibility for the operation.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews  

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