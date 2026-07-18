The people of Kumbo, in Bui County, are mourning another fallen Ambazonian civilian after colonial occupation forces of La République du Cameroun allegedly killed popular butcher Kolav Kenneth Mbiydzenyuy, widely known as Bosco.

Bosco’s body was discovered on Thursday opposite BBH Hospital in Kumbo. Local sources said he had disappeared for several days before residents found his lifeless body with gunshot wounds. Witnesses blamed the killing on colonial occupation forces operating in the area.

His death adds to the growing list of innocent Ambazonian civilians reportedly killed by La République du Cameroun’s occupation forces. Across Ground Zero, families continue to bury loved ones after what many describe as unjust killings, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial executions carried out during the ongoing occupation.

Meanwhile, Bosco’s killing has deepened fear across Kumbo. Residents say the occupation has turned many communities into places of uncertainty, where civilians disappear without explanation and later return as corpses.

Furthermore, Bosco’s death follows another disturbing case involving Ngvume Eric, a 35-year-old employee of Shisong Hospital. His decomposing body was recently discovered in bushes at Melim alongside another unidentified man.

Local sources said colonial troops from BIM 51 arrested Eric nearly one month before his body surfaced. However, his family searched tirelessly while the occupation forces reportedly denied holding him.

Although investigators have not established whether both deaths are connected, the incidents have intensified public anger across Bui County.

Consequently, residents continue demanding accountability for the rising wave of disappearances and civilian killings. Many insist that Ambazonian civilians remain the primary victims of the colonial war imposed by La République du Cameroun.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews