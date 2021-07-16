Ambazonia War of Independence: Ambazonia Forces Destroy Colonial Military Barrack

Ambazonia War of Independence: Ambazonia Forces Destroy Colonial Military Barack

By Mbah Godlove

A French Cameroun military base in Bali Nyonga local government area has been dismantled by Ambazonia Forces, BaretaNews has learned.

Earlier this Friday July 16, some brave Ambazonia Forces led by general grand pa launched an aggressive attack which resulted in the demolition of the said colonial military barrack.

During the deadly exchanges, the colonial soldiers were over powered and most as of them fled the battle ground.

The respectable general grand pa then ordered for the military base to be razed completely so as to show how determined the Ambazonia Forces are as far as their quest for independence is concerned.

Some Ambazonia generals and top commanders have saluted the bravery of general grand pa and his soldiers, stressing that the strategy should be implemented in other Local Government Areas as a cine qua non to push out the occupier.