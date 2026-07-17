A shop owner in Bamenda, Mezam County, Ambazonia, has released CCTV footage showing a man accused of stealing a gas cylinder. The alleged theft happened along Ghana Street.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred on July 14, 2026. The gas cylinder reportedly disappeared from his brother’s business premises. Meanwhile, a security camera captured the suspect during the operation.

The footage is now circulating widely. Consequently, the owner hopes the public will help identify the man and support ongoing investigations.

The shop owner has urged anyone who recognises the suspect to report useful information to the nearest law enforcement authorities. He believes public cooperation could help recover the stolen property and bring the suspect to justice.

By Lucas Muma | Bareta News