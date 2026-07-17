Up next
Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

A shop owner in Bamenda, Mezam County, Ambazonia, has released CCTV footage showing a man accused of stealing a gas cylinder. The alleged theft happened along Ghana Street.

According to the complainant, the incident occurred on July 14, 2026. The gas cylinder reportedly disappeared from his brother’s business premises. Meanwhile, a security camera captured the suspect during the operation.

The footage is now circulating widely. Consequently, the owner hopes the public will help identify the man and support ongoing investigations.

The shop owner has urged anyone who recognises the suspect to report useful information to the nearest law enforcement authorities. He believes public cooperation could help recover the stolen property and bring the suspect to justice.

By Lucas Muma | Bareta News   

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Also Like

Suspected Scammer Dies Mysteriously In Buea

Suspected Scammer Dies Mysteriously In Buea By Mbah Godlove The corpse of…
  • June 15, 2023
  • 1 minute read

Southern Zone Chiefs Endorse Biya, Igniting Outrage Among Ambazonians

  By Andre Momo Traditional rulers of the Southern Zone of Ambazonia…
  • February 24, 2025
  • 1 minute read
mass murder scheme in ambazonia

Fako: Two Major Attacks Leave At Least Nine Soldiers Dead as Conflict Intensifies

Fako: Two Major Attacks Leave At Least Nine Soldiers Dead as Conflict…
  • September 6, 2025
  • 2 minute read

CPDM Floods Cameroun with Biya’s Effigies as Colonial Regime Tilts Political Chessboard

The colonial regime in Yaoundé has once again proven that elections under…
  • September 29, 2025
  • 2 minute read