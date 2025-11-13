Ambazonia Forces Strike Gendarmerie Post in Wum, One Colonial Officer Injured

By Andre Momo, BaretaNews Wum, Menchum Division – 13 November 2025

Ambazonia forces carried out a daring operation against a La République du Cameroun (LRC) gendarmerie post at GTC Junction in Wum yesterday evening, leaving one colonial gendarme injured.

Eyewitnesses in the area reported intense gunfire starting shortly after dusk. The exchange was brief but fierce, and by nightfall the town had fallen into an uneasy silence as residents stayed indoors, anticipating the usual brutal retaliatory raids that follow every successful Amba operation.

“The boys came, did their job, and vanished,” one local source told BaretaNews on condition of anonymity. “We heard the shots, then everything went quiet. People are scared the military will start burning houses and arresting youths again tonight.”

The injured gendarme was reportedly evacuated by his colleagues. No further details about his condition have been confirmed, and the colonial regime has, as usual, remained silent on the incident at the time of publishing.

Wum had enjoyed several weeks of relative calm after months of regular ambushes and lockdowns imposed by occupation forces. Tonight’s action is a clear reminder that the people’s resistance remains active and determined despite LRC’s propaganda claims of “returning peace.”

The Menchum Division has been one of the most active theatres of the Ambazonia liberation war, with Ambazonia forces consistently targeting symbols of the illegal LRC occupation while avoiding civilian casualties.

BaretaNews will provide updates as more information becomes available from ground sources.