COVID-19 Pandemic: Biya Regime Under Fire For Scheduling Failed Elections In Ambazonia
By Mbah Godlove
The Colonial Regime of French Cameroun has been chided for organising elections’ re-run in Ambazonia admist the Coronavirus Pandemic.
Days back, the colonial Prime Minister of La Republique Du Cameroun, Joseph Dion Ngute in a Communique, suspended all public gatherings of more than 50 people.
Ambazonians however are pondering why the PM’s decision did not nullify the re-run of last month’s colonial legislative elections that woefully failed on Sunday March 22 in some parts of the Northern and Southern Zones.
Front line leader and BaretaNews’ CEO, Mark Bareta, described Sunday’s colonial local elections in Ambazonia as a strategy from the Biya rigeme to import the virus into Southern Cameroons which until now remains COVID-19 free.
Angered by the move to organise Sunday’s mascarade, the ever patriotic pro-independence fighters came out powerfully to protect their citizens against the evil plans of the occupational government.
The Ambazonian professional freedom fighters asserted their control especially in the Northern Zone where they were fierced confrontations with soldiers loyal to French Cameroun.
Two people died, The Post Newspaper of Monday, March 23.
Mark Bareta has called on the international community to indict Dictator Paul Biya for waisting the lives of Ambazonians under the precarious health conditions brought about by the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Sunshine
March 24, 2020 at 11:02 PM
biya imported COVID-19 from France as a Weapon of War against Ambazonia
biya is using every evil weapon to annihilate Ambazonians NOW! A large contingent of infected soldiers (bir) crossed over into Southern Cameroon yesterday to occupy and kill as many of us as possible before the COVID-19 starts wiping out the rest of the vulnerable populations of Southern Cameroon. biya, the DARK LORD, is on rampage to clean Southern Cameroon off the face of the earth under the pretext of the COVID-19. The days ahead are dark and painful if you live in Southern Cameroon.
After killing over 25,000 of us in Ambazonia, biya is not yet satisfied. Our hospitals were already taken over and made into army camps by biya’s bir. The bir has burnt over 400 villages making it impossible for many of us to survive the onslaught at this rainy season. What Ambazonians have to do is to pray that God blindfolds biya’s soldiers and the COVID-19. The Amba Fighters should continue to defend Ambazonia with all the resilience God has given. Let them know that biya cannot withdraw because he so frightened and ashamed of what will become of him. biya is crumbling and soon to WITHDRAW FROM AMBAZONIA. Regard biya’s mighty and well dressed army (bir) as chickens sent by a coward to the slaughter houses of Ambazonia.