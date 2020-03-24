COVID-19 Pandemic: Biya Regime Under Fire For Scheduling Failed Elections In Ambazonia

By Mbah Godlove

The Colonial Regime of French Cameroun has been chided for organising elections’ re-run in Ambazonia admist the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Days back, the colonial Prime Minister of La Republique Du Cameroun, Joseph Dion Ngute in a Communique, suspended all public gatherings of more than 50 people.

Ambazonians however are pondering why the PM’s decision did not nullify the re-run of last month’s colonial legislative elections that woefully failed on Sunday March 22 in some parts of the Northern and Southern Zones.

Front line leader and BaretaNews’ CEO, Mark Bareta, described Sunday’s colonial local elections in Ambazonia as a strategy from the Biya rigeme to import the virus into Southern Cameroons which until now remains COVID-19 free.

Angered by the move to organise Sunday’s mascarade, the ever patriotic pro-independence fighters came out powerfully to protect their citizens against the evil plans of the occupational government.

The Ambazonian professional freedom fighters asserted their control especially in the Northern Zone where they were fierced confrontations with soldiers loyal to French Cameroun.

Two people died, The Post Newspaper of Monday, March 23.

Mark Bareta has called on the international community to indict Dictator Paul Biya for waisting the lives of Ambazonians under the precarious health conditions brought about by the COVID-19 Pandemic.