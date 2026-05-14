Another Civilian Falls To Trigger-Happy La République Soldier In Nkambe

Fear and anger gripped Nkar, Donga Mantung County, on Thursday after a drunken colonial soldier of La République du Cameroun allegedly opened fire at civilians and killed a young Ambazonian identified as Afanyu Prince.

The tragic incident unfolded around the busy junction near Awafi Hotel in Nkar, headquarters of Donga Mantung County in the Northern Zone of Ambazonia. Witnesses say the armed soldier, reportedly heavily intoxicated, began firing sporadically in public, sending traders, bike riders, and pedestrians scampering for safety.

According to eyewitness accounts gathered from the area, the late Afanyu Prince could not escape the chaos because he was already nursing a broken leg sustained from an earlier accident. Sources disclosed that the young man had just returned from a medical check-up when he unexpectedly encountered the soldier at the junction.

Residents say the colonial soldier interpreted Prince’s inability to run as an act of resistance or defiance. In a shocking turn of events, the armed element allegedly pointed his weapon directly at the helpless civilian and shot him dead on the spot.

The gruesome killing immediately caused panic across the neighborhood as residents condemned what they described as another reckless act of terror against unarmed civilians in Southern Cameroons.

Several eyewitnesses maintained that the soldier appeared severely drunk while openly carrying and discharging his weapon in public. Locals say the atmosphere in Nkar has remained tense since the shooting, with many questioning why intoxicated soldiers continue to patrol civilian communities with loaded weapons.

Community members further revealed that this is the second reported case within one month in which a drunken colonial soldier has shot a civilian in Nkar. The repeated incidents have intensified accusations of indiscipline and impunity within the occupying military forces deployed across Ambazonia.

The killing of Afanyu Prince has triggered widespread outrage among residents of Donga Mantung County, with many calling for immediate disciplinary measures against the soldier involved. Others have renewed calls for the withdrawal of armed colonial forces from civilian spaces across Southern Cameroons.

As of the time of this report, authorities of the Yaoundé regime had not issued any official statement regarding the killing.