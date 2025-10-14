SDF Clowns Itself Over Akuroh’s Bold Claims

The Social Democratic Front (SDF), led by the flustered Hon. Joshua Osih, has stumbled in a frantic effort to discredit a viral video by the bold John Mbah Akuroh. The video, circulating across messaging platforms and the Ambazonian Communication Network’s Facebook page, alleges the Government of Cameroon funneled one billion CFA francs to four presidential candidates to sway the October 12 election in favor of Paul Biya. In a press release dated October 14, 2025, Osih’s SDF labels the video “completely false, defamatory, and devoid of factual basis”—a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black.

Rather than countering with evidence, the SDF complains that Akuroh’s expose misleads the public and tarnishes Osih’s reputation, a whiny response that only deepens the mockery.

Akuroh, a true champion of transparency, deserves praise for shedding light on alleged corruption, a narrative the SDF and Osih seem eager to suppress. The party’s overreaction to his claims fuels further speculation, with Akuroh standing firm as Osih flounders.

In a move reeking of desperation, the SDF claims it’s pursuing legal action against Akuroh in both the State of Maryland (USA) and Cameroon—a legal circus unlikely to silence his voice, especially as international attention grows. As Cameroon navigates its democratic journey, Akuroh’s courage underscores the need for fearless journalism. The SDF’s plea for citizens to shun “unverified information” is a feeble attempt to control the narrative, but the tide of truth, led by Akuroh, won’t be stopped by Osih’s tantrums.