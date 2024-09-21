South West Governor Alarmed by Impact of Ambazonian Lockdown, Calls for Elite Action

By Sumelong Ekane

The colonial Governor of the Southern zone, Bernard Okalia Bilai, has voiced deep concern over the widespread success of a separatist-imposed lockdown in the region. Speaking after the lockdown visibly crippled daily activities, Governor Bilai called on regional elites to step up their efforts to stop the separatist activities.

Governor Bilai’s concerns were triggered by the complete standstill that has gripped the South West Region, as streets remained empty and businesses shuttered in response to the lockdown call issued by separatist groups. Despite efforts by the government to restore normalcy, the separatist message dominated, with residents adhering to the shutdown.

The effectiveness of the lockdown can be attributed to the unified message and strategy employed by the various Ambazonian groups. For the first time in recent months, these factions, which have often been at odds, came together to communicate a single directive to the people of Ambazonia. This coordinated communication ensured that the lockdown’s objectives were clear and widely understood, emphasising the power of unity and effective communication in driving action across the region.

Governor Bilai’s remarks underscore the level of control that separatist movements still hold in the South West region, particularly through their ability to enforce such lockdowns. As the Anglophone crisis continues to spiral, the call for regional elites to “do more” reflects the growing frustration within the government about its inability to fully counter separatist influence.

This situation not only illustrates the growing divide between the government and the population in the Anglophone regions but also highlights the pivotal role that communication plays in rallying support. The unity displayed by the Ambazonian groups in enforcing the lockdown speaks volumes about the effectiveness of collective action, especially when underpinned by a strong and singular message.

With tensions remaining high, it remains to be seen whether the government’s increased focus on engaging local elites will bring about a resolution or simply exacerbate the ongoing conflict.