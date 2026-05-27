Detained Southern Cameroons Muslim scholar and peace advocate, Abdulkarim Ali, has sent out a powerful Eid al-Adha message from the notorious Kondengui Central Prison in Yaoundé, calling on Muslims and people of all faiths to embrace righteousness, sacrifice, and humanity despite the suffering around them.

Abdulkarim Ali, widely known in Ambazonian circles as a vocal advocate for peace and justice in Southern Cameroons, used the Islamic Feast of Sacrifice to remind believers about the story of Prophet Ibrahim’s obedience to God over 4,000 years ago. According to the detained cleric, the celebration of Eid al-Adha goes beyond the slaughtering of rams and should reflect true piety, compassion, and concern for the poor.

“Neither their meat nor their blood reaches Allah, but it is piety from you that reaches Him,” Abdulkarim quoted from Qur’an 22, verse 37, in his message from the French Cameroun prison facility.

The Southern Cameroons activist extended his message beyond Muslims, inviting Christians, Jews, traditional believers, and even non-religious persons to join in promoting kindness and humanity during the sacred period.

The message has sparked emotional reactions among supporters and rights activists who say Abdulkarim Ali continues to preach peace and interfaith unity despite spending years behind bars in La République du Cameroun’s detention system.

Abdulkarim Ali has been incarcerated at Kondengui Central Prison since 2022 following his arrest by French Cameroun security forces in Bamenda, the capital of Mezam County in Southern Cameroons. Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, have repeatedly called for his release, describing his detention as arbitrary and politically motivated.

The Muslim scholar and former Director of the Centre for Peace Research was reportedly arrested after condemning acts of torture allegedly committed by a French Cameroun military officer against civilians in Southern Cameroons. Authorities later charged him before a military tribunal with offences linked to secession and rebellion.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews