Authorities at the 10th Police District in Yaoundé have apprehended Laeticia Fotio, the promoter of a fraudulent travel agency that scammed dozens of Cameroonians. She is now in police custody, facing multiple complaints from victims who lost millions of francs CFA in false promises of overseas travel.

Laeticia allegedly convinced her victims that she had a special line to guarantee travel

to Switzerland within six months. She claimed to offer a four-year residence permit with signed employment contracts and assured them that all housing arrangements would be handled. She advised her clients to forget about Canada and other destinations, insisting Switzerland was the best choice.

Many of her victims first encountered her through TikTok, where she promoted her “exclusive” travel opportunities. Trusting her promises, they paid substantial sums—ranging from 1 million to over 5 million francs CFA—only to discover that the documents were fake or find themselves stranded at airports. Attempts to contact her often failed, as her phone lines were unresponsive.

One victim shared, “I wanted to secure travel for my child, but she refused. In the end, I had to borrow 4 million francs CFA to cover taxi and other expenses. Finally, we are now recovering some of the money.”

Authorities say Laeticia is facing charges for defrauding more than thirty people, and investigations are ongoing to track other potential victims. The case has prompted warnings for Cameroonians to verify travel agents and avoid falling for promises that sound too good to be true.

By Lucas Muma