The University of Buea has officially welcomed 12,457 newly admitted students for the 2025–2026 academic year. The matriculation ceremony took place on Saturday, November 22, at the institution’s main campus in Buea, drawing a large crowd of academics, administrators, and enthusiastic freshmen.

In his keynote address, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Horace Ngomo Manga, reminded the new students that their primary mission at UB is academic excellence. He urged them to stay focused, study hard, and uphold the values that define the university.

He encouraged them to maintain good conduct both on and off campus. According to him, character is as important as academic performance. He warned them against falling into distractions and risky activities common in Molyko, calling on them to make wise choices throughout their stay at the university.

Professor Manga also highlighted the many opportunities UB offers. He advised the freshmen to take advantage of the institution’s skill development programmes, entrepreneurial initiatives and practical training sessions as they progress through their studies.

Freshmen expressed their commitment to the VC’s message. Itina Monono Kate, a level 200 student in Laws and Political Science, said she intends to work hard and let the university transform her for the better. Another student, Akama Brandon from the Faculty of Science, said the VC’s emphasis on entrepreneurship inspired him to pursue skills that will improve his academic and personal journey.

This year’s admissions include 7,900 girls and 4,557 boys. The Faculty of Social and Management Sciences (SMS) remains the largest, with 3,588 students enrolled. It is followed by the Faculty of Science with 3,021 students. The Faculty of Laws and Political Science admitted 1,559; the Faculty of Engineering and Technology, 776; and the Faculty of Agriculture and Veterinary Medicine, 492.

Other figures include 557 students in the Faculty of Arts, 545 in the Faculty of Education, 444 in the Faculty of Health Sciences, and 513 in the College of Technology. HTTTC Kumba recorded 538 students, while the newly created HTTTC Buea welcomed 342.

The matriculation ceremony marked the official beginning of the academic journey for thousands of young scholars, all stepping into UB with hope, ambition and a renewed sense of purpose.

By Lucas Muma