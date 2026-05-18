30 Days After Pontiff’s Bamenda Visit, Bloodshed And Fear Still Grip Northern Zone

One month after the highly symbolic visit of Pope Leo XIV to Ground Zero, many Ambazonians and La République citizens say the papal message of peace, justice and reconciliation has remained only words, with no meaningful change visible across the conflict-ravaged territory.

During his historic apostolic mission under the theme “May They All Be One,” the Roman Pontiff travelled through Bamenda, Douala and Yaoundé at a time when the war in Ambazonia continues to drain civilian life and deepen political tensions between separatist forces and the regime in Yaoundé.

His stop in Bamenda, widely regarded as one of the strongest resistance zones in Ambazonia, carried deep symbolic significance. Before thousands of faithful, Pope Leo XIV released white doves as a sign of peace and called for reconciliation between warring factions. His message, “My peace I give you, my peace I leave you,” was interpreted by many as a direct appeal to both restoration forces and the French Cameroun military to end years of violence and embrace genuine dialogue.

For many civilians, the Pope’s visit brought a rare moment of hope in a territory battered by continuous military raids, ghost towns, kidnappings, gun battles and economic paralysis. Churches rang their bells, believers flooded the streets, and expectations were high that the international attention generated by the Vatican visit could pressure both sides to de-escalate.

But thirty days later, residents say the situation in Ground Zero remains largely unchanged.

Fresh violence has continued to rock several parts of the Northern Zone and Southern Zone. The recent Ndzere Nyam incident remains fresh in public memory, reinforcing fears that the conflict is still far from any peaceful settlement. Sporadic clashes between Ambazonian fighters and regime soldiers continue to terrorise civilians, while enforced lockdowns and abductions still disrupt daily life across many communities.

Observers note that while the Pope’s message carried enormous moral weight, no concrete political steps have followed from either the Yaoundé authorities or the separatist leaderships. Calls for inclusive dialogue and international mediation remain unanswered as mistrust deepens on all sides.

For many people in Ground Zero, the doves released in Bamenda have now become a painful symbol of hopes that briefly flew high before disappearing once again into the clouds of war.