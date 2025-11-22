The Vice Chancellor of the University of Buea, Prof. Ngomo Horace Manga, has defended the institution’s decision to maintain the bank-only fee payment system. He spoke on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at the Open Air Amphitheatre while presiding over the matriculation ceremony for freshmen of the 2025/2026 academic year.

Reacting to rising student concerns about missing lectures due to the payment process, the VC said the shift from mobile money back to bank payments was necessary. He explained that the university encountered serious challenges with the previous mobile money system. He noted that payment dates were unclear, transactions were difficult to trace, and the university could not confirm the authenticity of certain receipts. According to him, the bank method provides clean documentation for the university, the bank, and the students. He described it as more transparent and reliable.

The VC used the ceremony to urge students to embrace digital tools. He said the world is moving fast, and UB students must not fall behind. He assured the new intake that the university has strong digital facilities to support modern learning. He also noted that the post-election tensions that disrupted classes in other regions did not significantly affect campus operations. He said the university had anticipated the crisis period and implemented adjustments to keep the academic calendar intact.

While the VC defended the current system, the situation on the ground tells a different story for many students. Over the past two years, the university has faced recurring complaints about the fee payment process. BaretaNews reported how students queued for days at banks in Molyko. Some said they spent up to four days before completing their payment. Many missed lectures during the process and feared poor results in continuous assessments and exams.

The struggle extends beyond fee payment. Thousands of students continue to endure long lines at the UB health centre for their mandatory medical examinations. Many wait hours just to receive a cup for their urine test. The restrooms they are expected to use are dirty and foul-smelling, raising health concerns. Students fear they may contract infections while trying to complete the medical requirement.

The long queues are also visible at faculty offices, where students must present payment receipts, and again at departmental offices, where they submit all remaining registration documents. These steps consume time, energy, and money. Some students abandon the process out of frustration. Others say they have been preyed upon by individuals who exploit the confusion to demand money or favours before offering “help.”

The growing frustration highlights a deeper issue: the need for the University of Buea to modernise its admissions and registration systems. Students say the procedures are too complex and out of sync with today’s technological reality. They want a streamlined, digital-friendly process that reduces queues and protects their academic time.

For now, the lines remain long. The complaints persist. And the call for a comprehensive overhaul grows louder.