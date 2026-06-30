A nursing student of Biaka University Institute of Buea, Ayire Victory Finweh, has died after she was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend, identified as Pastor Clinton, during a dispute in Kumba, Meme County.

The fatal incident reportedly occurred on Friday, June 26, near the Kumba Motor Park. Witness accounts indicate that an argument between the two escalated into violence, leaving the young woman with critical stab wounds.

Ayire was rushed for medical treatment but later succumbed to her injuries. Her death has sparked widespread grief across Kumba and within the Biaka University community, where she was pursuing a career in nursing.

The deceased was the daughter of an Apostolic Church pastor. She and the suspect were also reportedly colleagues in Christian ministry before their relationship allegedly ended in tragedy.

After the incident, the suspect allegedly attempted to take his own life by drinking bleach. He was rescued, given emergency medical treatment, and later taken into police custody.

Investigators are expected to determine the circumstances that led to the fatal confrontation, while the suspect is expected to face prosecution over the killing.

The incident has renewed public concern over the rising number of deadly domestic disputes in Ambazonia, with residents calling for justice for Ayire Victory Finweh and stronger efforts to prevent violence against women.

By Lucas Muma – BaretaNews