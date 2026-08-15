Two civilians have allegedly been shot dead by occupational military personnel in Ekona, Fako County, amid growing security concerns.

The victims, identified as Larry and Ransom, were returning from their farms around 5 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2026.

According to residents familiar with the incident, soldiers believed to belong to the Rapid Intervention Battalion stopped the two men.

The soldiers reportedly searched them before allowing them to continue their journey.

However, moments after the men walked away, the soldiers allegedly opened fire from behind.

Both civilians reportedly died at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the killings remain unclear. There has also been no independent confirmation or official statement from the authorities.

The alleged killings come amid intensified military operations across Ekona in recent weeks.

Residents accuse Cameroon security forces of entering homes, arresting civilians and subjecting residents to harassment.

They also report frequent checks on farmers returning from their farms.

According to residents, soldiers stationed at a government primary school routinely stop civilians and demand identification documents.

Those who cannot produce identification are allegedly beaten, detained or forced to pay money before their release.

Residents claim the amounts demanded range from FCFA 5,000 to FCFA 10,000.

The alleged extortion has reportedly increased fear among farming communities.

Many residents now fear returning from their farms, despite depending on farming for their daily survival.

Meanwhile, residents say several civilians have recently been arrested and taken to the brigade in Kumba, Meme County.

The latest deaths have therefore deepened concerns over the treatment of civilians during ongoing military operations.

For many residents, the issue goes beyond security checks. They describe a growing pattern of harassment, arrests and alleged financial extortion.

These allegations require a transparent investigation to establish what happened to Larry and Ransom.

The families and community deserve clear answers about how the two men died.

Until an independent investigation establishes the facts, the circumstances surrounding the reported killings remain allegations.

BaretaNews will continue to monitor developments in Ekona and the wider Fako County.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews