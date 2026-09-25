A colonial gendarme killed during clashes in Molyko, Buea, has been identified as Hayatou, a native of Ngaoundéré.

Hayatou was neutralised on Thursday, September 24, 2026, during an exchange of fire between Ambazonian fighters and security forces.

The incident occurred in Molyko amid heightened security operations across Buea.

Local accounts accuse security forces of repeatedly harassing civilians struggling to survive amid the conflict and economic hardship.

Residents also report cases of arbitrary arrests and detention during security operations.

These actions have contributed to continued displacement, with thousands of Ambazonians seeking safer places and better economic opportunities.

The latest clash comes as Ambazonians prepare to mark October 1, which they observe as Independence Day.

Ambazonian fighters have recently intensified attacks on security positions in parts of Buea, according to local reports.

The reported operation has also heightened tensions across Molyko and surrounding neighbourhoods.

Claims that he is the 1,853rd security officer killed since the beginning of the conflict could also not be independently verified.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews