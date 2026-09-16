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The celebrated Nigerian actor died on September 16, 2026, with his sons announcing the news on Instagram.

Veteran Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs died at age 84, BaretaNews has confirmed.

The veteran actor’s sons echoed the confirmation on Instagram on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.

Born in Kano, Nigeria, on July 11, 1942, Jacobs built a distinguished career spanning stage, television, and film. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London before appearing in several international productions, including The Dogs of War.

He was also one of Nollywood’s most respected actors, earning recognition for his commanding screen presence and decades-long contribution to Nigerian cinema.

Jacobs was married to fellow actress Joke Silva in 1989. He was honoured with the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) and received an Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for his contribution to the film industry.

His reported death has prompted tributes from colleagues, fans, and members of Nigeria’s entertainment community and beyond.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews  

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