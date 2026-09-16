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David Pagou’s salary sparks a fresh dispute between Cameroon’s Football Federation (FECAFOOT) and the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education (MINSEP).

MINSEP adviser Cyrille Tollo says the state is not paying the new Lions Indomptables coach.

A fresh dispute has emerged over who should pay Cameroon’s new national team coach, David Pagou.

Cyrille Tollo, a technical adviser at the Ministry of Sports, said Pagou is not receiving a salary from the state because FECAFOOT appointed him.

According to Tollo, the federation should therefore cover his pay.

Tollo also said Pagou is a civil servant with the Ministry of Sports and would require official authorisation to work for another organisation.

Meanwhile, Tollo said Marc Brys’ contract with the state ended on September 7, 2026, with his salary paid up to that date.

The comments have renewed questions over Pagou’s administrative status and the financial responsibilities between FECAFOOT and the Ministry of Sports.

By Lucas Muma l Bareta News   

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