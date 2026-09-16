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Land authorisation revoked after mature palms were cut down

The government has stopped clearing a CDC palm plantation in Ombe, Tiko Subdivision, Fako Division, South West Region, after revoking an earlier land authorisation covering more than 65 hectares.

The Ministry of State Property, Surveys, and Land Tenure cancelled the authorisation on September 11, 2026, effectively restoring the Cameroon Development Corporation’s control over the disputed land along the Mutengene–Limbe highway.

Thousands of mature oil palms stand on the site and form an important source of income for the cash-strapped corporation.

The dispute erupted after individuals claiming to represent the Muslim community began cutting down palm trees, with military personnel deployed to the area. The CDC had objected to the occupation, arguing that it had invested heavily in developing and maintaining the plantation.

The clearing triggered protests from residents and local elites, who raised concerns about destroying a productive agricultural asset.

With the authorisation now cancelled, further clearing is expected to stop, allowing the CDC to retain the plantation and continue harvesting its palms.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews 

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