Two sisters were swept away by a landslide at Tinifoinmbi in Njinikom Subdivision, Boyo Division, on Tuesday evening.

The sisters were returning from their farm when the earth suddenly gave way.

The landslide came down the slope and swept them towards the roadside.

Several houses were also destroyed in the incident.

Residents have since raised concerns over families living around the unstable slopes.

The condition of the two sisters remained unclear as residents assessed the situation.

Meanwhile, heavy rains continue to threaten communities across the hills of Boyo Division.

The division has recorded several landslides during periods of intense rainfall.

Recently, a landslide at Nkoini in Fundong Subdivision blocked the road.

Residents fear more incidents could occur if the heavy rains continue.

Authorities and residents are expected to assess the damage at Tinifoinmbi.

By Lucas Muma | Bareta News