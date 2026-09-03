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At least three people have reportedly been killed following heavy gunfire at St. Jude Junction in Bambui, Tubah County, earlier today.

The shooting reportedly erupted during a confrontation between LRC defence forces and armed fighters. The gunfire triggered panic among residents and road users in the area.

Initial reports indicate that one of the victims was a civilian caught in the crossfire. Two others were reportedly linked to separatist fighters.

However, the identities of the deceased remain unclear. The exact circumstances surrounding the killings also remain under investigation.

Meanwhile, local authorities have not issued an official statement on the reported confrontation.

The incident adds to growing insecurity around Bambui and other communities in the Bamenda County area. Further details are expected as information from the ground becomes available.

By Lucas Muma l BaretaNews   

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