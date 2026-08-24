The dates for the annual Lockdown observation, Independence Day Celebrations, and the start of the 2026/2027 academic year across Ambazonia have been announced.

The Ambazonia Governing Council announced a series of programmes for September and October 2026. The announcement came from the Office of the Vice President in Buea.

According to the statement dated August 24, the programme begins with a lockdown across Ambazonia. The lockdown will run from September 7 to September 21, 2026.

The statement says the lockdown will also affect the borders between Ambazonia and La République du Cameroun. However, Saturdays and Sundays will remain exempt from the lockdown.

Afterwards, from September 22 to September 30, Ambazonians will prepare for Independence Day celebrations. The preparations will lead into the October 1 commemoration.

October 1 will mark Ambazonia’s Independence Day celebration. The statement lists the day as a major event in the announced programme.

Meanwhile, schools across Ambazonia are scheduled to resume on October 6. The announcement places school resumption five days after the Independence Day celebration.

The programme was signed by Dr Julius Nyih, Vice President of the Ambazonia Governing Council. The statement calls on the Ambazonian people to take note of the announced dates and activities.

The latest announcement therefore sets out a month-long calendar covering lockdown measures, Independence Day preparations, the October 1 celebration, and school resumption.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews