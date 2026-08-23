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A 19-seater Avenir Voyage bus collided with a stationary truck on the Douala-Yaoundé highway

Ten people have died following a horrific road accident on National Road Number 3, the Douala-Yaoundé highway, near Edéa, early Sunday morning, August 23, 2026.

The accident occurred near Razel Logbadjeck, where a 19-seater intercity bus operated by Avenir Voyage collided with a stationary truck.

Initial reports suggest the bus may have been attempting to overtake when it crashed into the truck, although the exact circumstances of the accident have not yet been officially established.

The impact left the bus badly wrecked, trapping several passengers inside. Residents and other road users joined rescue efforts, helping to recover victims and evacuate survivors.

The injured were taken to the Edéa Regional Hospital for medical attention, while gendarmes and firefighters were deployed to the scene.

Authorities are expected to provide further details on the circumstances of the accident and confirm the identities of the victims.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews 

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