By Mbah Godlove

Residents of Kobah in Meme County have taken to the streets to denounce rising drug abuse among young people.

Men, women and children joined the protest, expressing concern over the growing consumption of harmful substances in the village.

The residents particularly condemned the use of marijuana, tramadol and other harmful substances. They said addiction has affected the behaviour and future of many young people.

According to the villagers, many youths no longer show interest in education or productive economic activities. Instead, they reportedly focus on making enough money to sustain their drug consumption.

The residents also expressed anger against those who transport such substances into Kobah. During the protest, some villagers issued strong warnings against drug dealers and suppliers.

The population said drug abuse has become a serious concern in the community. They called for firm measures to stop the practice and protect young people.

Meanwhile, the protest in Kobah comes amid similar community actions across Ambazonia. Several communities have increasingly raised concerns over drug abuse among the youth.

The Kobah residents said they would continue supporting efforts to rid the village of harmful substances. They also urged families and community leaders to work together against the growing problem.