Victoria, Buea Population In Fear As AFCON Gets Underway
Published

17 hours ago

on

By Mbah Godlove

The population of Victoria and Buea have been in perpetual fear owing to insecurity in recent days due to the ongoing disbanded African Cup of Nations.

The use of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) has become the new normal in Victoria and Buea, especially during this period of the TotalEnergies football competition which Ambazonia had earlier announced was disbanded in her territory.

The situation is worsened by the heavy presence of colonial soldiers who are repeatedly harassing innocent civilians on a daily basis.

The growing insecurity has left locals in fear as it has equally kept many out of their businesses.

Most people say, they prefer to stay home than to move out and fall into the dragnet of colonial soldiers or to be hit by an IED.

It is left to be seen if the AFCON will hold successfully without spectators to cheer the players at the Victoria Stadium.

