Tension Mounts In Victoria As Disbanded AFCON Matches Get Under Way

By Mbah Godlove

Tension has been rising in the city of Victoria, Southern Zone of Ambazonia, hours to the staging of an illegal match of the 2021 AFCON, hosted by La Republique du Cameroun.

Inhabitants of the said city of friendship say their daily activities have been hampered by the presence of thousands of colonial soldiers deployed on major streets in Victoria.

Aware of the fact that organizing matches of the 33 edition of the African Cup of Nations in Ambazonia are illegal, French Cameroun opted to station heavily armed soldiers on major streets.

The move, BarataNews has learned, aims at projecting the impression that the colonial government is in control of the war-ravaged Ambazonia.

As group F matches get underway in Victoria, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, there is general fear as to how secured inhabitants will be, owing to the scary environment.

Locals say they would rather choose to stay indoors than step out of their homes on a day that is characterized by uncertainties.

Meantime, CAF had been informed of the war situation in Southern Cameroons and the stakes characterizing the host team of a magnificent competition such as the AFCON.

CAF however programed Mali, Tunisia, Mauritania, and Gambia to compete in Victoria.