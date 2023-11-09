Connect with us

Marginalization Outcry from UB Students Following Colonial Regime's 50k List Publication
Students at the University of Buea (UB) are voicing their discontent in the wake of the colonial regime’s release of a list of beneficiaries for the so-called 50k presidential grant. In recent days, hundreds of students congregated at the vice chancellor’s office in protest, only to be informed that the list had been dispatched from Yaounde.

Expressing their anger, the students emphasized that French Cameroun students appeared to have been favored over their Ambazonian counterparts. This disparity is not a new occurrence, with the students fervently asserting that such discrimination must not be allowed to persist right before their eyes.

One student emphasized, “Immediate action must be taken to halt this recurring discrimination.” Their grievances stem from the fact that the list comprises thousands of Francophone names, while fewer positions are allocated to Ambazonian individuals.

Dictator Biya’s decision to unveil the list coincided with his 41st year in power, seemingly as an attempt to divert the ire of disheartened youths away from his controversial rule.

