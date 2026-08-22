His alleged abductors have contacted his family and demanded CFAF 5 million for his release

Popular Master of Ceremonies (MC), Jerry the Speaker, has been kidnapped in Bamenda, in the Northwest Region, where he had travelled to collect his child ahead of the new school year in Yaoundé.

According to reports, the alleged kidnappers have contacted his family and are demanding a ransom of 5 million FCFA for his release.

Jerry the Speaker is said to have been in Bamenda as part of arrangements to bring his child back to Yaoundé for the start of the school year when he was abducted.

Details surrounding the reported kidnapping, including the exact location and circumstances of his abduction, remain unclear.

Authorities have yet to publicly comment on the case.

By Lucas Muma | BaretaNews