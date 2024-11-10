Ambazonians Call on President-elect Trump to Lift Travel Restrictions on Pro-Independence Leaders

Washington D.C., November 10, 2024 – A collective of Ambazonian citizens has called on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to lift the travel restrictions placed on key pro-independence figures, including Dr. Cho Ayaba. This request, shared through the Ambazonian news platform Amba News Line, urges the incoming U.S. administration to allow the leaders of Ambazonia’s decolonization movement to travel to the United States and engage with lawmakers on the region’s self-determination cause.

In a public statement on social media, Ambazonian supporters expressed their hope that President-elect Trump would review and remove the restrictions imposed by the Biden administration. “The leadership of Ambazonia respectfully requests that President-elect Trump reconsider and lift the travel restrictions imposed on Dr. Cho Ayaba and his team,” the post read, reflecting a call for international support and dialogue on Ambazonian independence.

The statement emphasizes the need for open discussions between Ambazonian representatives and U.S. policymakers. According to Ambazonian citizens, such engagement is crucial for advancing their decolonization efforts and gaining international recognition. They believe that by allowing these leaders entry to the United States, the movement can gain momentum and amplify its calls for sovereignty from Cameroon.

The message was directed at numerous international officials, including members of the U.S. State Department, Canadian and UK representatives, and prominent United Nations figures, highlighting the widespread nature of the Ambazonian cause. Supporters hope this appeal will lead to greater understanding and solidarity from the international community.

Ambazonia, a region in the former British Southern Cameroons, has experienced significant unrest and conflict as citizens push for self-governance and independence from Cameroon. Activists argue that the current travel restrictions on leaders like Dr. Ayaba hinder their ability to advocate for Ambazonia’s sovereignty on the global stage.

With the upcoming U.S. leadership transition, many Ambazonians see a chance for renewed dialogue and diplomatic progress. By lifting the travel ban, President-elect Trump could help facilitate a peaceful path forward, enabling Ambazonian leaders to engage with policymakers and secure the support needed to address their struggle for autonomy.

