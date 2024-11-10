Fire Ravages Residence of Tubah Divisional Officer Amid Ongoing Tensions in Ambazonia

By Mbah Godlove

In a new twist to ongoing tensions in Ambazonia, the home of the Tubah Divisional Officer (DO) has been ravaged by fire, leaving significant destruction in its wake. Unlike previous attacks targeting regime officials, this incident appears to be the result of an electrical fault rather than direct action by local resistance forces.

Local media reported that the fire broke out in the bedroom of the DO’s residence early this weekend, sparking concern among neighbours who rushed to alert the officer. Neighbors, along with local youth, worked to contain the flames, preventing the fire from spreading further. Despite their efforts, the DO lost all his belongings in the affected room, a loss that many in the community see as a reflection of the region’s turmoil.

This fire comes just weeks after a separate incident in Bamenda III, where armed individuals reportedly attacked the home of another DO, allegedly with the aim of capturing him. The DO was absent at the time, sparing him from potential harm, although the attackers caused extensive damage. Shortly after they departed, colonial forces arrived on the scene and allegedly fired indiscriminately, resulting in the death of a civilian nearby.

As Ambazonia’s independence struggle persists, tensions remain high, with both sides experiencing losses and local communities bearing the brunt of the conflict. The recent fire incident, while apparently accidental, has stirred conversation among Ambazonian supporters who view the destruction as symbolic of the larger struggles faced by those under colonial rule.